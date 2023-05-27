Spirit Matters: Find your grounding refuge here

In a world where change is faster than a lightning bolt, and anything and everything goes, some things stand the test of time.

Of all the people, places, situations and things that have molded my life, the Book of Psalms has been a consistent presence throughout, beginning in my early childhood.

Those ancient prayers began to seep into my entire being, as they were proclaimed at every Mass I attended with my family and as a student at St. Stephen in Streator.

When I was in my early 20s, I was not necessarily engaged with my faith, as much as I was with spreading my wings and discovering who I am. One day, as I walked after work during a particularly difficult time in my life, the words “Be Still and Know that I am God” startled me with clarity amid the mess that was going on in my head at that moment.

I had not remembered hearing or seeing those words before, but as it turns out, they are a well-known verse found in Psalm 46:10.

That particular verse has since guided me in a profound way throughout my adult journey, particularly in learning to talk less and listen more, when communing with the Holy One. (Side note: You would be surprised how listening in silence can lead to immense interior growth. The great mystic St. John of the Cross famously said “Silence is God’s first language.” I am here to tell you that is true.)

Remember the unspeakable joy you felt as a child at Christmas and you opened a surprise gift you didn’t know you wanted?

In 1995, my mom gave me a paperback copy of the Book of Psalms for Christmas. There I was, a 23-year-old woman, thrilled, holding that little green book close to my heart. Over the following years, I carried that book with me practically everywhere I went, until the pages were all wrinkly and crumbly and the covers fell off.

That book, and Psalm 16 in particular, were literally a lifeline for me when I was in the midst of a serious bout of depression and anxiety, while living alone. When I would awake during the night and could not get back to sleep, the Holy One strengthened my faith, while soothing me with these words:

I bless the LORD who counsels me;

even at night my heart exhorts me.

I keep the LORD always before me;

with him at my right hand, I shall never be shaken.

Therefore my heart is glad, my soul rejoices;

my body also dwells secure,

For you will not abandon my soul to Sheol,

nor let your devout one see the pit.

You will show me the path to life,

abounding joy in your presence,

the delights at your right hand forever.

I have since returned to these verses whenever things get rough. They never fail to give me hope.

My relationship with the Psalms has grown and evolved over the years, as they will with anyone intentionally engaged with them. I have found a few translations that use more feminine language, which is important to me. Still, the premise of these prayers has a power all its own, no matter how they are written. These days, a variety of verses speak to me randomly throughout my day.

Whether you read them silently or aloud, or hear them spoken in community, the Psalms have a mysterious way of transforming you over time, not to mention offering both comfort and correction when needed.

Allow them to do so.

I promise, you will be glad you did.

