Spirit Matters: Authenticity and personal growth desirable goals

By now, most of us have settled back into a post-holiday routine.

Those first few days back in worker mode can be a bit blurry and confusing after the restful and nourishing in-between time of the holidays.

Personally, I have recovered from my annual early January stress-induced illness.

No matter how much I try to simplify the holidays, it seems I aways end up getting sick. The seasonal rush coupled with the added social obligations wears me out.

This year, I took zinc tablets at the first sign of feeling off, and within a few days I was back to normal. In other years, I haven’t been quite so fortunate, as it has taken me weeks to recover.

I am not one to make specific, measurable New Year resolutions, although it might not be a bad idea if I did.

As one who registers as “perceptive” on the Myers-Briggs personality spectrum, I prefer to keep my options open and live life fairly spontaneously. This way of being certainly has its benefits, but it is not the best for getting things done on a plan.

Just ask my fiancé. I drive him crazy sometimes with my indecisiveness.

Fortunately for us, he is more organized and mindful of getting things done. Our styles complement each other.

Although I don’t make detailed resolutions for the new year, I do try to go into it with a general sense of where I am and where I want to be in the coming year. In doing so, I keep in mind that I am ‘perfectly imperfect.’ If I come out at the end of the year a more authentic version of who my Creator designed me to be despite my flaws, then it has been a good one for me.

If there is anything that I do want to focus on, it continues to be growing spiritually and sharing a spiritual way of life with those who are interested. Spiritual growth cannot be measured mathematically or scientifically. Because it cannot be measured like this, it is often viewed skeptically by those who live their lives and experience the world in concrete ways. But spiritual growth can be measured with the heart and how one’s presence, words and actions influence others around them.

Authentic spiritual growth means being real. It means you speak and live from the same place in every situation you find yourself in. It means living with humility, seeing yourself as you really are, the good, the bad and the in-between. And you don’t play one nice-looking role for some, and then go and treat others like garbage. While none of us are always going to be an ideal representation of those spiritual values we seek to emulate, it is a far different thing to portray yourself one way to some and then actively seek to diminish or destroy others’ lives.

Looking over my life so far, I have tended to live with a “growth” mindset. Growth, to me, does not mean accumulating material wealth. I have always been inquisitive and curious, so when I speak of growth, I mean learning more and evolving as a human being, through the good times and not-so-good times. The not-so-good times are often those where the growth potential is off the charts, if navigated mindfully.

Being more authentically me means being true to my unique inner voice and expressing it in tangible, heartful ways. It means approaching life creatively and with sensitivity. It means always seeking to develop and share the talents and gifts that have been so generously bestowed on me.

If I can keep all these aspirations in mind and use them as my compass in my daily life, then any year will be a good year, even if my life’s circumstances say otherwise.

Wishing you all a blessed new year and that each of you will become more authentically the you Divine Intelligence made you to be.