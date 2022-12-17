Spirit Matters: Life is fragile, don’t let it go

This week, we learned the sad news of the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who acted as DJ and sidekick to Ellen Degeneres on her talk show from 2014 until it ended in May this year.

In response to the news, Degeneres wrote on Twitter:

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

I didn’t watch “Ellen” consistently, but every time I did, seeing her interact with Boss was one of my favorite parts of the show.

He presented an easygoing, affable vibe, and knew how to connect with others through music and dance.

He was fun.

Ellen’s audience, both in studio, and out, loved him too.

Which is why so many have expressed profound shock and grief on social media this week.

I mean, he looked happy.

He acted happy.

He WAS happy.

Wasn’t he?

Apparently not.

His body was found in a motel room, not far from his house, the day after he had checked in for one night. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While I do not know exactly what drove Boss to take his own life, there has been talk about him possibly struggling with depression or mental illness.

The sad reality is those struggling with mental illness are often skilled at showing a happy face to the world, and to those closest to them.

To the extent that when one takes one’s own life, those that knew them best say they had no idea it was coming.

John Pavlovitz wrote an essay after hearing of Boss’s death, “The Mask of Mental Illness,” which elaborates on this. You can find that essay at https://johnpavlovitz.com/2022/12/15/the-mask-of-mental-illness/.

While suicide in any form, at any time, is tragic, it seems in the winter months, particularly around the holidays and in January, incidents skyrocket.

To me, this increase makes sense.

At the same time the media and social expectations elevate the “happy” holidays to a sense of obligatory fun and merriment – even for those who genuinely want no part of it – the darkness and cold deepen outside.

It is fairly easy to see how those pushed down internally by ongoing darkness and despair, would experience the intensity of those feelings on a grander scale and thinking they have nowhere to go, no one to talk to, and that their life’s circumstances will never improve would take drastic measures.

The most tragic part of this, I believe, is life circumstances always change. Sometimes in the short term, and sometimes over a longer period of time.

But they always change.

There was a time in my own life when I was pushed to the edge of despair.

It scared me. Deeply.

I was so worried I would eventually harm myself, that I reached out for help, and fortunately, had good, supportive friends who walked me through the crisis point to get the assistance I needed.

It has been a long journey back, but I have made my way, through infinite grace, and the support of many, to a life filled with blessings I never could have possibly imagined at that time.

Life IS worth living.

All of us need to know this.

We need to pay attention to our loved ones and those in our circle. Just because someone appears happy, does not mean they are. Their smile and easygoing manner could mask a darkness they feel they cannot escape.

If you feel your life is hopeless, or you have no one to turn to, please, talk to someone. Take just one step. And then another …

Your life matters.

Give yourself the opportunity to find out just how much.