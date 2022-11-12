Spirit Matters: Embracing our messiness can lead to more balance

I am a mess.

There. I said it.

I am a mess, and so are you.

We are all a mess.

I can be an insecure, hostile, moody, judgmental, bitter, resentful, angry know-it-all.

Just this morning as I sat down to write this, in what I hoped would be a quick session so I could get on with my day, my internet connection raised a tantrum. Anytime this happens, and I have to reboot everything, it seems to take forever before I am productive.

As a matter of fact, from the time I sat down, to the time my faulty internet connection got over itself, I spent more than a half hour sipping my “stress reducing” vanilla flavored tea; lighting a scented candle; turning on some sound therapy designed to aid in a reduction of my blood pressure; turning on my fan and moving my body to release the tension, while my dog watched me with great bewilderment, and finally rolled over and went to sleep.

At certain points in my life, I have been known to be what’s called in layman’s terms “a train wreck,” and you know what?

I am OK with that.

I recognize my inner mess and the toll it sometimes takes on myself, and the world around me.

I am here today to tell you to embrace your inner mess.

I know quite a few people who try to hide their mess, to pretend it isn’t there.

We have many ways of doing this ... keeping a perpetual smile on our faces; putting on lots of makeup and stylish clothes or making sure we have all the most up-to-date décor and furnishings in our home are surface ways of ignoring our inner mess. (In layman’s terms “keeping up with the Joneses”)

Other, more universal tactics reveal themselves in our day-to-day behavior.

Gossip. Constant busyness. An inability to turn off electronic and other distractions. Working out incessantly. Needing to have all the answers. Various addictions. Blaming others for our lot in life.

Other, more evil manifestations of not recognizing our inner mess: verbal, emotional and physical abuse of those near and far from our hearts.

We might think we have our lives together when we look at someone else and say to ourselves “thank God, I’m not like that!”

Well, no, we might not be “like that,” but we are certainly “like something else.”

The thing is, the more we try to hide the mess that we are, the more glaring our inner mess is to everyone else.

We can choose any of the above ways of hiding our inner turmoil, and get that way of hiding down to an art, but our mess will reveal itself even more strongly in other ways.

Bottom line: we can’t hide from our mess. And we can’t hide it from others.

But, there is something we can do to help manage that mess, so it doesn’t control our lives.

We can acknowledge it. Take ownership of it.

Even LAUGH at it.

Because if we don’t laugh at our inner mess, it will consume us, and we won’t be able to accomplish the unique purpose for which we have been sent to make this world we live in a better place. A world, I will remind you, that is on loan to us for an extremely limited time, and for which we are responsible to pass on to future generations.

Acknowledging our inner mess, AND taking responsibility for it, by recognizing only we can decide to change our path, allows us to also humbly recognize our original blessedness.

That’s right, when we spend so much time and energy trying to hide those parts of ourselves we don’t like, all of those good things about us – our gifts and talents, our soul’s way of being in this world – go underground.

So, here is my challenge for you this week:

Begin to look at yourself honestly, all the good, all the bad, and let it be.

Smile at those things you like about yourself, and smile at those things you don’t like. And, where needed, apologize and/or make amends for the chaos your inner mess might have made in others’ lives.

Then maybe, just maybe, both your light and your shadow can begin to live in harmony with one another, so you can be the harmonic expression of humanity Divine Intelligence designed you to be.