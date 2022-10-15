Spirit Matters: Do you feel the magic in the air?

If you are one of those people who still doesn’t believe in magic, I dare you.

Walk out your door and cross the threshold to October.

If you have been on this planet for any length of time, and you still haven’t been moved to awe by the brilliant color palette of our Creator — not to mention all the other everyday miracles that are at our fingertips — either a) you aren’t paying attention or b) you are working too hard or c) you don’t want to believe in magic or d) all of the above.

October is magical just because it exists.

Apple orchards. Pumpkin farms. Raking leaves. Flannel shirts. Fuzzy blankets. Cool nights. Hoodies. Campfires. Sparkling starry skies. Hot cocoa. Autumn jazz by the fireplace … the list goes on.

These 31 days only come once every rotation around the sun, and they are already half gone.

All that is asked of us is to allow our spirits to revel in them.

To just be.

One of my favorite memories was from Oct. 16, 1992.

Kind of an oddball day.

Nothing monumental happened on that day, really.

My brother and I had driven to Bloomington-Normal, where I had some resumes and cover letters printed at a copy shop. I had dated the letters Oct. 16, 1992. While there, I dropped some off at various businesses, and mailed the rest when I returned home. (Yes, younger readers, we really had to do all this leg work for a job search in the ancient, pre-internet era).

Later, we met up with my best friend from high school, who had moved to the Bloomington-Normal area, and ate at Chi Chi’s Mexican restaurant. We enjoyed ourselves with lots of laughter and lots of food.

That’s it.

That’s all we did.

But what makes it so memorable for me is the vibe in the air that day.

It wasn’t sunny or colorful outside.

It was rainy and foggy, “like pea soup,” I remember saying on the drive home, in my brother’s Pontiac Phoenix, with the upholstery stapled to the ceiling, the broken door, and probably some Pearl Jam, Nirvana or other grunge music playing on the cassette deck.

Against this backdrop, everyday life turned into an enchanted adventure.

One that has stayed lodged in my heart so that just in recalling it, I feel as though I am 20 years old again, even while I sit here tapping these words on my laptop in 2022, with so many more lived experiences gone by.

Good times.

Yes, October is magical, in many ways.

In the bright, colorful days, just as much as the dark, rainy, ‘pea soup’ kind of days.

The only difference is who we are with, where we are, and what we are doing, as we go about our daily business of soul making.

As I write this, I realize Sunday is Oct. 16, and I plan to meet my cousin in Bloomington-Normal to shop for a dress for her to wear to my wedding in March.

Kind of an oddball day.

Just another day going about the business of soul making.

If you are one of those people who still doesn’t believe in magic, walk out your door, and cross the threshold to October …