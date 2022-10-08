Spirit Matters: A fierce light is extinguished

My friend Mary died this week.

She was older than me, old enough in chronological age to be my mother.

In fact, I attended school at the same time as her kids.

In her later years, I had the pleasure of working alongside Mary, and her late husband Frank, in a renewal program at our parish. They were both a ray of light to work with, and when Frank died, I grieved for Mary and her children, and all who were blessed to know him.

Mary Ryan, of Streator

Mary wasn’t just my friend, she was a friend to everyone who needed a friend.

She knew hundreds, if not thousands of people, through her various roles as a retired assessment supervisor; the spouse of the Grand Knight of the Streator Knights of Columbus; her involvement with various spiritual programs and maybe most importantly, her work with those who suffered with addiction, and their families.

Mary had an effervescent spirit, and a heart bigger than the world.

People sometimes tell me they love to hear me laugh.

My laugh pales in comparison to Mary’s.

Her laugh was rolling, rollicking, infectious ... fierce. A healing balm for anyone within earshot.

She did not come by that ability to laugh wholeheartedly in an easy way.

As with many people who laugh freely, loudly, openly, Mary had been to hell and back — many times — and each time she came back, she thumbed her nose at the devil, by bringing more joy with her to everyone she knew.

Don’t get me wrong. That ability for intense laughter does not dwell alone. It dwells inside one’s soul, right along with all the hurt and pain and darkness from which it was alchemized. And, from my own experience, even when that ability to bring joy and laughter to others is deep and profound, it is just as easy to find oneself spending days, sometimes weeks or months in the shadows of darkness.

Still, we are promised “the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it,” and this promise was incarnate in Mary’s journey through life.

When we suffer, and Mary and her family suffered in ways no one should suffer, we can either let that pain consume us and become bitter, angry resentful shadows of our former selves, or we can acknowledge it all is beyond our capacity to carry, and surrender.

Surrender to a greater power, a real, authentic power of Love that forever remains a Mystery to us, even as it proverbially wipes our tears, mends our hearts and kisses our scars.

This existence of a transformative Force of Love is not some imaginary fairy tale, and Mary’s life is evidence of it.

Just as the God she trusted in carried a cross to his death, defeated it and rose to new life, so did Mary, though her faith in him.

Although it is something pseudo spiritualities would like to bypass, the reality is suffering has a redemptive power. Recognizing this truth is not weakness. It is strength. A strength far beyond any power we know of on this planet.

Mary offered her suffering to the God she believed in, and that suffering became a redemptive light for many, many people who have been lost in the darkness in countless ways.

That suffering was transformed into an earth-shattering laugh, a medicine for the soul.

Even as Mary carried her intense grief to her grave, she carried with her a joining in the work of the redemptive work of Christ.

With her laughter and her heart, two things for which she will long be remembered.

The next time you hear someone in a state of uncontrollable laughter, don’t roll your eyes and complain.

Say a quick prayer of gratitude this person has found their way through the winding paths of life to sharing their joy freely and openly, unworried about what others might think.

Most likely, they earned it.

The hard way.