Spirit Matters: Managing midlife health an ongoing process

Midlife health issues tend to sneak up on us.

I know people in their 20s who can eat exorbitant amounts of unhealthy food, and not notice a difference, much less gain an ounce. Now I am older, I think to myself … “just wait, your day is coming.”

Being I’m 50 and weigh more than I should, I struggle with high blood pressure. Even with medication, I haven’t seen much of an improvement.

So recently, I have been more intentionally watching my diet, moving my body more, spending more time outside, listening to calming music and upping my prayer/meditation time.

I am sure my high blood pressure can be partially attributed to a conglomeration of changes and concerns in my life, some of them positive, some of them not positive. It isn’t any one thing. It is a number of things working together to wreak havoc.

Those who are regular readers of this space might be surprised to know as forthcoming and natural as I can be in my writing style, actually speaking to another human being about everything that is going on inside my soul is a whole other story.

It is a challenge for me to do so. And, when I do manage to confide in someone, I wear them out with the backed-up mess that spews out of my mouth. Even as I have made some progress through the years, I find myself falling back into a bottleneck of worries and concerns that have nowhere to go but inside my muscles, cells, blood and bones unless I intentionally work them out.

The reality is, our bodies don’t know the difference between good stress and bad stress … it is all stress to them, and they react accordingly. And, if we don’t get our blood pressure and other factors under control, we risk serious health complications, such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and more.

It is probably because this week has been busier for me my blood pressure readings have been higher than normal. Everyone’s needs differ, but personally, I need a lot of time alone to relax, but most importantly, to recenter myself in the Ground of Being.

I get a lot of flack for needing more alone time than most. Too much flack.

But it is one of those things as I have grown older, I’m just not willing to compromise on. If I want to be healthy, and if I want to bring the best part of me to my friends, family and the world, then I need that time and space to return to some sense of homeostasis.

Despite what some might think, that time alone is not unproductive. It is in that time I find the quiet to hear my own voice, and to express it creatively through writing, doodling, crafting and more.

This morning when I woke up, I took my blood pressure reading. It was high.

So, I sat at my laptop and wrote for 10 minutes in a stream of consciousness way, while listening to some music on YouTube, designed to assist in calming the nervous system. After I was done, I took my blood pressure reading again, and it had gone down, a little. I did this yesterday afternoon too, and the difference in the first reading and the second reading was significant.

When I was younger and lived on my own, I was in the habit of going to my journal, and later my keyboard, to decompress with stream-of-consciousness writing. Sometimes I would write multiple single-space pages, surprising even myself. Apparently, there was much wanting to be said, even then.

Somewhere along the way, I fell out of that practice, much to my detriment.

My life is different now, but the need to sit down and express myself in this way is more important than ever, not only for my psychological health, but also my physical health.

I need to make it a regular part of my day, ideally when I wake up in the morning, and before I go to bed at night. And continue to improve on the moving-my-body-more part.

As I’ve crossed the threshold to be part of the “over-50 crowd,” I have become acutely aware of how fortunate I am to have made it this far. Many people I’ve known through the years have died far too young, some of them before they even had the chance to be adults and live more fully into their own unique soul.

Life is a gift, and I hope to continue unwrapping this gift for decades into the future, so I can as fully as possible pay the talents and gifts I’ve been given, forward …

… so that I can revel in the grace of existing as a human being in this time, and in this place.