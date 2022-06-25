Spirit Matters: When the light gives way to darkness

Has the light ever gone out in your eyes?

So when you look deep into them, all you see is emptiness?

I was born with a playful spirit.

I love to laugh. Freely. Openly. Expansively.

Just ask anyone who has been around me for longer than 5 minutes. I have been reprimanded at previous jobs for laughing too loud, and too much. On the other hand, I have worked with a few souls whose priority was to get me to laugh, often. They didn’t have to work hard. I couldn’t help but oblige.

I have often been told by acquaintances and strangers they love my laugh. I was in The Cheese Shop in Ottawa years ago with my brother, and a stranger at the next table turned around and said “Excuse me. Has anyone ever told you they love your laugh,” while my brother rolled his eyes. Don’t let him fool you. He’s just as bad.

And recently, when I was invited to be interviewed on Catholic Spirit Radio, more than one friend told me they hoped my laugh got captured. (Spoiler alert: It did, but not in its fullest, free expression.)

It is a commonly known saying that “laughter is the best medicine.”

As someone who has experienced the dark chasm of severe clinical depression, I could not agree more.

There was a period in my life where that free, spontaneous laughter gave way to nothing.

It gave way to dark emptiness in my eyes, those windows to my soul, that were designed by the Holy One to help light the way for others to a joy-filled life.

It gave way to me lying on the couch, struggling to will myself to get up. That was on the days I was able to get out of bed in the first place.

It gave way to the brother I mentioned above, who knew me better than anyone in my family, and watched as my spirit wallowed in inertia, saying “I just want the old you back.”

The depression was so deep, I didn’t realize how far I was from the old me, or even who she was.

Those words he spoke that day, stuck with me. They woke me up enough to want to get better.

Despite those words’ resonance, I did not ‘get the old me back’ right away.

I had a lot to talk about. Years of stuff to talk about. But I knew that going to counseling would require work on my part, work I wasn’t sure I was ready for.

When I first began to see a professional counselor four and a half years ago, I didn’t know how I was ever going to make it out of that jungle alive.

But I went to my first appointment. And talked.

And went back the next week. And talked some more.

I began to feel things inside of me loosen, just a little. I began to feel the hardness trying to crack open just enough for the light to shine through.

This continued for a couple of years, although the interim time began to stretch a little more. Then COVID put a stop to it.

I knew I wasn’t done, though.

Fortunately, I was able to find someone with whom I could speak on a weekly basis over Zoom. Not the ideal situation. But it worked. And I haven’t been seeing her now for months. I haven’t needed to. We both agreed I was ready to fly the nest.

Over the last year and a half, I have felt more like myself than I have in years, many years. And it just keeps getting better every day.

My recovery has included many things: getting the right medication, counseling, and getting off some medication that contributed to my inertia. It took lots of homework. It took patience: mine, my providers’, and those closest to me. It took spiritual reading and prayer.

And it took laughter. Which, in my case, has only given way to more laughter…

My cousin (who has been one of my primary confidantes) and I recently talked about how important counseling is. For everyone. It is not a sign of weakness. On the contrary, it is a sign of immense strength to admit to yourself that you need someone else to help navigate your way back to mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

It is not just for those who struggle with mental illness.

I write here regularly about the benefits of practicing silence and solitude, and I stand behind that completely. But we are social beings. We need each other. And when we cannot find help we need among our family and friends, we need to go to someone who is trained to walk with us.

Although my life is bright right now, I hold no delusions about it staying that way indefinitely. Life can be challenging, and we never know what might shake our foundations.

I know now the importance of talking through issues with someone qualified to help turn that light in our eyes back on.

So that light doesn’t stay out for long.