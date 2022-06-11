Spirit Matters: ‘Charged with the grandeur of God’

One of my favorite times to drive through Starved Rock State Park is late afternoon.

The thick woods take on a mysterious new beauty as the sun slowly moves to set.

Here and there, shimmering streams and patches of light reveal just how lovely the various shades of darkness and light can be in all their greenery.

On a much larger scale, think of the Grand Canyon.

Any time you stand near the rim, breathing in that massive, gaping hole in the Earth in wordless wonder, is an out-of-this-world experience.

But seeing it in the morning or evening, is entirely different than midday.

The rising and setting of the sun causes light to dance across the ancient, carved walls of the canyon and reveal its earthy tones in their splendid diversity, in ways not possible at the apex of daylight.

These moments are mystical moments, no doubt about it.

In the Grand Canyon, or any of the planet’s vast oceans, magnificent mountain ranges, ancient forests or other natural settings, we catch a slight — a very slight — glimpse of the enormity of the One who designed it all.

And all of this illustrates how, although we try to categorize and compartmentalize who we think the Divine Designer is, we cannot do it.

We talk and write endlessly about theology and God’s substance and so on — obviously, I am as guilty of it as anyone — and yet, when we encounter moments in Creation like these, we are left speechless. We feel this wordless awe course through our bodies, and for a brief second in time, we know, we just know, this life, this incarnate experience, is not the end for our eternal spirits.

And we realize, like the world’s great mystics, saints and sages down through the centuries, there is nothing we can say to pigeonhole this Great Creative Being into our limited understanding.

Even St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the church’s greatest thinkers, eventually acquiesced to this reality. After spending his life writing great theological treatises, he concluded all his words were meaningless, when he told his confessor “I can do no more. Such secrets have been revealed to me that all I have written now appears to be of little value.”

This is why instilling consistent periods of silence and solitude into our day is vital to our spiritual lives.

We don’t need to travel across the country or around the world to taste the infinite spaciousness of the Holy One that dwells within each of our hearts.

We can find it in our own backyards, or in that corner of our house we go to read and pray at the same time every day.

Just as each of the world’s natural wonders is breathtaking, so are each of us. Our own nuanced inner beauty is most often hidden from the world, not to mention ourselves.

But it is there.

Wild, wonderful, natural and unrepeatable.

Gradiated in all its various tones.

We aren’t all light. Nor are we designed to be. Nor are we supposed to be.

It is only through recognizing and embracing our shadow elements that our internal beauty can be fully, extravagantly expressed.

To finish on a bit of a scientific note … diamonds … how are they formed?

Deep in the darkness of the Earth, away from all the light.

Diamonds are crystals of carbon formed beneath the Earth’s crust. They are brought to the surface in volcanic eruptions of a special kind of magma called kimberlite.

Just as diamonds, these brilliant marvels of nature, are formed in an intense purifying process, so are our wildly unique and brilliant souls.

Great inner beauty is formed in spiritual darkness, where our flaws are obliterated.

Let us be still and allow this transformation to take place, day by day.

***

Recently I was invited to be interviewed on Catholic Spirit Radio in Bloomington-Normal, where we talked about Spirit Matters and other spiritual topics, many of them relative to this particular column. Here is the link to the podcast: https://catholicspiritradio.podbean.com/e/catholic-conversations-114/