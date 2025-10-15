40 years later: Interstate 39 opens and helps shape the Illinois Valley

Nearly 40 years ago, Interstate 39 opened, connecting Mendota and Rockford.

On Friday, Oct. 18, 1985, Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson stepped out from a stagecoach and was escorted about 100 yards to speak to a crowd of more than 500. Thompson was the honored guest at the Appreciation Breakfast held before the ceremony at the former Del Monte warehouse in Mendota. Mayor James Troupis served as the emcee for the breakfast.

Mendota was flourishing with industry and was excited about the future possibilities the interstate could bring.

Thompson’s famous remarks from that day were “Let’s go south.”

“It was the people of Mendota and Illinois Valley in particular, who are responsible for the completion of the Rockford to Mendota section,” Thompson said.

“I-39 is a corridor of opportunity,” Thompson said. “We must invest in ourselves. Illinois is the transportation capital of the world, and the economic possibilities are incredible.”

The festive spirit was further carried out by the Mendota High School marching band, color guards and two F-16s flying overhead. Nearly everyone in the crowd wore complimentary red, white and blue hats bearing replicas of I-39 and Route 51 road signs.

Following the ceremony, CB radios carried conversations between truck drivers who spoke about the time and money that they will save now that the road is completed.

“Now all we need is some truck stops,” drawled a northbound driver. “This is really a long-awaited day.”

Two years later, the interstate would stretch even farther south to Bloomington-Normal, solidifying its role as a vital artery between the Illinois Valley and beyond.