Streator library to host Hello Kitty scavenger hunt, literature week

Love Hello Kitty?

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will be hosting a Hello Kitty and friends scavenger hunt throughout the week of July 3. Visit the library and search for her and her friends.

The library also will be focusing on a new subject every week of the summer. This week is literature. It will be on display of library shelves.

Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 3: Drama Camp, day 5. Learn about drama with a group of people like minded peers. Participants must have registered.

11 a.m. to noon Monday, July 3: Story time. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 3: Toddler Time. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5: Meet local author Pamela H. Haug. She has written “Azaria.”

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5: Madd’s crafts. Participate in making a mad cool craft with friends at the library.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5: Anime Club, talk about everything anime and manga.

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6: Thriller matinee. This week’s movie is “Independence Day.”

6 to 7 p.m.: Thursday, July 6: Poetry Night. Like to read poems? Share one of your favorites with others. Must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 7: Drama Camp: Day 6. Learn about drama with a group of people like minded peers. Participants must have registered.

4 to 6 p.m.: Friday, July 7: Painting Academy. The library invites patrons to come out for a night full of colors.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7: Laser Tag: Session A, kids session. Must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Local author visit from Khristy Reibel. She authored “Rosemary in Bloom.”

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Dungeons and Dragons Session 2. Will you embark on the journey? Must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/