Pick up no-churn ice cream kits at Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be sharing supplies needed to make homemade no-churn ice cream in its latest monthly adult kit beginning Monday, July 3.

Additional recipes also will be provided. Kits will be available as supplies last. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled the week of July 3 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 3: Summer morning movie, all ages. Catch a screening of the family-friendly film “Cars” (Rated G) while enjoying some delicious ice cream. This event is open to children of all ages.

Tuesday, July 4: Library will be closed for Independence Day.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5: Shake, Rattle, Read, ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

2 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 5: Hatching Dino Eggs, kindergarten through second grade. Curious to know what happens when an acid and a base combine? Join the library in hatching dinosaur eggs and discover the surprising results of this chemical reaction.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6: Art Sparks, ages 3 to 6. Engage in creative art processes and explore a variety of materials.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6: LEGO Madness, all ages. Are you a fan of Legos and up for a challenge? If so, this event is perfect for you. Accept the challenge and build your favorite holiday scene, a food item, your name, or even a house.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people