Ottawa native, paleontologist Steve Brusatte to return to Prairie Fox Books

Steve Brusatte will be returning to Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, to discuss his newest book, “The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us.”

While this book covers prehistoric mammals this time, Brusatte will still discuss dinosaurs. This book is geared toward adult readers, so the discussion will be more adult-driven this time.

Tickets for this event are $10 and seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at www.prairiefoxbooks.com/events/ or in person, or at Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St. in Ottawa, or over the phone at 815-433-7323. His books will be sold at the event, but anyone can call and reserve one ahead of time.

Brusatte is an Ottawa native and Ottawa High School graduate, who is a professional paleontologist and professor at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He has discovered numerous species of dinosaurs, written books for both children and adults, and has appeared in a variety of television specials and podcasts, most recently the popular Armchair Expert podcast. Brusatte also has consulted for the “Jurassic World” films.