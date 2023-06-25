Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Messy Monday

The following events are scheduled the week of June 26 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 26: Messy Monday, ages 2 to 6. Join the library outdoors on the corner of Washington and Fulton streets for a messy adventure. Activities may involve shaving cream, water and markers, so dress for a mess.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 27: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. The group will be discussing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” New members are welcome to attend. Share your thoughts on the book, and then stay for a game and a treat.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Game Day, seventh to 12th grades. Bring a friend and enjoy an afternoon filled with fun and games. The library has a great selection of board games to choose from, including Cards Against Humanity (Family Edition), Uno, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, among others. Snacks will be provided, so come down and have a blast with your friends.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29: Bingo Blast, seventh through 12th grades. Join the library for some fun and exciting games of bingo.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.