About 60 runners participated Saturday in the second annual Safe Journeys Color Run in Streator.

Runners took off from Twister Hill Park and ran about 1.5 miles on the Hopalong Cassidy Trail, returning to the park.

Louis Biros, of Streator, participates in the Safe Journeys Color Run on Saturday, June 17, 2023, on the Hopalong Cassidy Trail in Streator. Tracey Antle provides the color. (Derek Barichello)

All proceeds from the event go to support the mission of Safe Journeys to empower survivors of domestic and sexual violence and to end such violence. Safe Journeys serves La Salle and Livingston counties.