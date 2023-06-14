Monday Club in Ottawa celebrates 140th anniversary at Reddick Mansion

Monday Club is a women’s group established in 1883 in Ottawa.

On Monday, June 19, the 140th anniversary will be celebrated at the Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St. Lunch will be provided with speaker Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association presenting a program on the mansion’s history. The celebration will conclude with a tour of the mansion.

Miss Chandler, one of six high school teachers, asked 12 prominent women in Ottawa to begin a study group researching art.

Today, the selected program topics can be on any subject, selected by the program committee.

Over the year, the group grew by invitation to 20 women. The selected program topic was studied for a two-year period. In this time frame, each member had to present a paper related to the topic and then took a turn hosting the club members.

In the beginning, the group would meet every Monday of the year. Today, members meet about eight times a year.

Anyone interested in joining may email president Pat Reed at psreed758@gmail.com.