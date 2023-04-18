April 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois Valley Cursillo meets May 13 in Peterstown

Laura Lugo will speak on ‘Gift and Miracle of Pilgrimage’

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Valley Cursillo Community will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, May 13, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Peterstown, south of Mendota.

Potluck begins at 6 p.m. Laura Lugo will speak on the topic, Gift and Miracle of Pilgrimage, followed by Mass at 7:30 p.m.

Applications are being accepted for June Cursillo weekends at Peterstown. Men’s weekend is June 8-11 and the women’s weekend is June 22-25. For more information and for registration forms visit www.ivcursillo.com or contact Ray Aubry at rraubry@yahoo.com. Visit the Facebook page Illinois Valley Cursillo in Christianity.