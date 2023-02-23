February 23, 2023
Master Gardeners to hold Bargain Gardener workshops in Buda, Ottawa

Workshops to be held March 15, 21

By Shaw Local News Network
Master Gardeners from the University of Illinois Extension will be providing Bargain Gardener workshops. These workshops will look to teach participants tips and ideas that can save time and money.

The free workshops will be held at 2 p.m. on March 15 at the Mason Memorial Public Library, 104 W. Main St. in Buda and at 6:30 pm. on March 21 at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St. in Ottawa.

To register at the Mason Library visit go.illinois.edu/bgmason and to register at the Reddick Library visit go.illinois.edu/bgreddick.

For any questions, contact Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Coordinator Bettyann Harrison at 309-364-2389 or bettyann@illinois.edu.