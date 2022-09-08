Open Table United Church of Christ to hold writing event in Ottawa

Area novelists and poets are invited to share their experiences and motivations at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Ottawa’s Open Table United Church of Christ, located at 910 Columbus St.

Poet and artist Paul Wheeler, novelist Debra Borys and novelist and poet Marydale Stewart; aided by moderator Dave McClure will read selections from their work and respond to questions and comments from the audience.

They’ll dive into the ways they tap into their creativity, what their worst problems have been and what motivates them to write.

“We really want the audience to get involved,” said Jennifer Amy-Dressler, Open Table’s pastor. “This program is about more than writing. It’s about imagination, hope and even failure. We hope you’ll join in.”

The program will be in the church Meeting Room, accessible from the Jackson street entrance. There will be refreshments. Books written by the speakers will be for sale, with proceeds to benefit Open Table church.