Free lunch set for Sept. 10 at Park Place in Streator

The free lunch program sponsored by Park Church Deacons will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Park Place, located at 406 E Hickory St. in Streator.

Dine-in and carry-out options will be available and the lunch served by Hardscrabble Lions will feature chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, fruit tray, chips, dessert and a beverage.

Meals are open to anyone and the next meal will be held on Oct. 8.

Hardscrabble Lions will also be hosting Pluto Fest on Sept. 24 in Streator City Park. Home-brew tasting tent, farmer’s market, craft and retail vendors, activities for children, souvenirs, music and food trucks will be offered.