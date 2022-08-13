Life Flight summoned to Interstate 39 crash near Wenona

Life Flight medical helicopters were called to the scene Friday of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 39 southbound near Route 17, the Wenona exit.

Traffic was being rerouted from Interstate 39 southbound at the Route 18 exit, as traffic was backed up at least five miles as of 6:45 p.m.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Friday.

It is the second crash on Interstate 39 Friday. A crash just north of Oglesby earlier Friday backed up southbound interstate traffic to the Abraham Lincoln bridge over the Illinois River. Two vehicles reportedly overturned.

The NewsTribune and The Times will have more information on these crashes when it becomes available.