La Salle County Board increases county nursing home room rates

Rooms at the La Salle County Nursing Home have been increased by 5%.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board increased room rates by $10 each. The private room rate now is $207 per day (up from $197), semi-private rooms are now $195 per day (previously $185) and expanded semi-private room is $203 per day (was $193).

All changes take effect Dec. 1.

Separately, the board tabled using $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to hire two school resource officers. The board also voted down proposals to use ARPA funds for medical scholarships. Opponents variously cited the size of the proposed allocations ($800,000 and $1.7 million) and the need given the availability of existing scholarships.

In other matters, the board: