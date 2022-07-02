Free movie day highlights Ottawa Rec activities

A free movie day is scheduled 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Roxy Cinemas, 827 La Salle St., for Ottawa City Recreation.

“Lightyear” will be shown. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Transportation will be provided. See park supervisors for details or call the Ottawa Recreation office at 815-434-7292.

Week 5 activities run Tuesday, July 5, through Friday, July 8. Summer programming will be available weekly through Friday, July 29. To register for programs, visit the office at 301 Madison St., Ottawa, or apply online at www.ottawarecreation.org. For program information, call the office.

Morning parks (Kiwanis, Lincoln School, Lincoln-Douglas and Turnberry) meet 9 a.m. to noon, and afternoon parks (Hollywood Park north of Sam’s Pizza, East Side Park, McKinley School, Rigden Park) meet 1 to 4 p.m. New this summer to morning and afternoon parks are Grand Ridge Park in Grand Ridge and Knudson Park in Marseilles.

Activities for Week 5 are listed below by start date and program.

Tuesday, July 5

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

High school volleyball clinic is scheduled 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for beginner session (fifth and sixth graders) and 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. for intermediate session (seventh and eighth grades)

Tennis lessons continue at Ottawa High School. Five sessions will meet Monday through Friday: Session 1 for third and fourth grades, 9 to 10 a.m.; Session 2 for fifth and sixth grades, 10 to 11 a.m.; Session 3 for seventh and eighth grades, 11 a.m. to noon; Session 4 for high school boys, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Session 5 for high school girls, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Munchkin Tennis continues for students entering first and second grades. The camp will meet 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Thursday, July 7

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Friday, July 8

Bowling sessions continue at Dettore’s Town Lanes. Openings are available in Session 1 (1 to 2:15 p.m.) and Session 2 (2:15 to 3:30 p.m.)

Coming in Week 6

Peck Park Picnic is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. All parks will meet at Peck Park for food, races, games and prizes.