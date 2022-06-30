Ottawa YMCA hosts senior summer softball

Registration is underway for the Ottawa YMCA Senior Summer Softball program.

This co-ed program will be conducted at the Lincoln Douglas Park South Field.

Co-ed play begins Wednesday, July 13, and will be on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m. through Aug. 26. This seven-week program is open to men older than 60 and women older than 50.

The registration deadline is Monday, July 11. A minimum of 20 participants is required for program to run. Those interested may sign up at the YMCA Service Desk.

“We are excited for the opportunity to offer yet another program to benefit the seniors in our community,” said Joe Capece, Ottawa YMCA executive director. “Our programs offer a wonderful opportunity for seniors to make, renew, and revitalize their commitment to live healthier lives through better health and fitness.”

For more information about the Ottawa YMCA visit ottawaymca.org. For more information about the softball program, email Kelly Petterson at kellypetterson@ottawaymca.org or call 815-433-2395.