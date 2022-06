A sewer main repair is scheduled to begin 7 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the intersection of West Main and Buchanan streets in Ottawa.

West Main Street will be closed to all through traffic between Clay and Bissell streets.

Residents of the 700 and 800 blocks of West Main Street will have access to their property while work is underway.

The repair is expected to be completed by the end of the day Thursday and the two blocks reopened to all traffic.