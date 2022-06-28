17 fireworks shows planned in the Illinois Valley through July 10

The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Illinois is encouraging residents the only safe way to view fireworks is by attending a professional show.

Thankfully for residents of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties region there are several shows within a short drive.

Oglesby and La Salle already started their summers off with a bang concluding Summer Fest in Oglesby, and Celebrate La Salle in La Salle, with pyrotechnics. Mendota’s fireworks show at Lake Mendota was postponed to July 9, after storms were predicted during its originally scheduled June 25 date.

There will be fireworks shows from Friday, July 1, all the way to Sunday, July 10, across the region.

Peru's fireworks are scheduled Sunday, July 3, along Water Street with a kids fun zone planned again, including bounce houses and mini golf. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Media)

The Illinois Explosives Act requires anyone who purchases, possesses, uses, transfers, stores or disposes of explosives, including display fireworks, must have an explosives license and explosives storage certificate issued by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Licensing and storage requirements administered by the IDNR do not apply to consumer fireworks.

Anyone possessing, using, transferring or purchasing display fireworks without a valid IDNR individual explosives license or storage certificate is violating Illinois law and could incur penalties. A violation of the Illinois Explosives Act can be a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. In addition, the IDNR can assess administrative fines for violations involving display fireworks and other explosives.

Emergency responders are reminded to contact IDNR and the OSFM immediately with reports of personal injury or property damage resulting from the use of explosives, including display fireworks.

Streator's fireworks will return to Anderson Fields after moving from Streator High School the previous year. The show is the latest one scheduled in the area, as it is slated Sunday, July 10. (Tom Sistak)

Friday, July 1

Plano - Plano High School

Saturday, July 2

Minonk

Utica - Carey Memorial Park

Sandwich - Sandwich Fairgrounds

Spring Valley

Sunday, July 3

Morris, Grundy County Fairgrounds

Peru, Water Street

Walnut

Monday, July 4

Hennepin - Riverfront

Henry - Riverfront

Leland - Behind the school

Ottawa - King Field

Princeton - Zearing Park

Sheridan - School

Saturday, July 9

Marseilles

Mendota - Lake Mendota

Sunday, July 10

Streator - Anderson Fields

If you know of a fireworks display in the area that is not listed, contact Derek Barichello at dbarichello@shawmedia.com to be included to the schedule. Shaw Media Local News Network will rerun the schedule near Independence Day weekend.