Citations issued, one injured in Route 23 crash, north of Streator

Two motorists were ticketed, and one injured, following a two-vehicle crash at 7:55 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 23 and North 18th Road, north of Streator, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Frank S. Gaydos III, 30, of Streator, was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa with minor injuries after a collision with a trailer hauled by Collin D. Kuehl, 24, of Magnolia. Kuehl was cited on a complaint of failure to yield and Gaydos was charged with driving too fast for conditions, police said. Gaydos was not a patient as of Tuesday, a hospital spokesman said.