The La Salle County YANA! (You are not alone) group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica.

The guest speaker will be John Anthony, former state representative and host of “Black and Right” on AM560 The Answer. Various candidates on the June 28 primary election ballot will be speaking as well. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.