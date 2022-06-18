Music on Main Street in Marseilles will be Saturday after Freedom Run

Following the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run in Marseilles, there will be live music beginning at 10:30 a.m. and then again until 5 p.m. on South Main Street.

Nutzy Mac will perform, splitting sets between the ceremony at the Middle East Conflicts Wall. Pork sandwiches, potato salad and chips will be available. There also will be vendors of decals, stickers, caps, shirts, tumblers, flavored popcorn, biker hats, jewelry, purses, tops, bandanas, patches, toys, belts and hats.

The event is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committees, with help from BowlRite, Illini Lounge and PJ’s Tap.