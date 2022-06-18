June 18, 2022
Music on Main Street in Marseilles will be Saturday after Freedom Run

Live music, vendors will follow ceremony at Middle East Conflicts Wall

Kendall Snyder, 8, of Marseilles, carries her friend Fionna Wallace, 6, also of Marseilles, as the motorcycles from Freedom Run begin to park along Main Street in downtown Marseilles during the 2021 event. (Katy Arnold )

Following the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run in Marseilles, there will be live music beginning at 10:30 a.m. and then again until 5 p.m. on South Main Street.

Nutzy Mac will perform, splitting sets between the ceremony at the Middle East Conflicts Wall. Pork sandwiches, potato salad and chips will be available. There also will be vendors of decals, stickers, caps, shirts, tumblers, flavored popcorn, biker hats, jewelry, purses, tops, bandanas, patches, toys, belts and hats.

The event is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committees, with help from BowlRite, Illini Lounge and PJ’s Tap.