Illinois State Police District 17 in La Salle will be assisting the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run 2022 escort with ramp closures Saturday, June 18.

Interstate 80 exit ramps (Exit 97) to East 24th Road (Marseilles) in both directions will be temporarily closed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run starts at the Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris and continues for 30 miles into Marseilles.