Ottawa crash sends motorist to hospital with minor injuries

Two motorists were ticketed, and one of them injured, following a two-vehicle crash at 5:02 p.m. Friday on Champlain Street just west of North 2990th Road, Ottawa police said.

Brandon Mansour, 17, of Ottawa, was cited on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Holli O’Brien, 43, of Ottawa, was cited on a complaint of no insurance after their vehicles collided. O’Brien was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa, for minor injuries. A condition report was not immediately available.