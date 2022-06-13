June 13, 2022
Ottawa crash sends motorist to hospital with minor injuries

Both motorists were cited

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

Two motorists were ticketed, and one of them injured, following a two-vehicle crash at 5:02 p.m. Friday on Champlain Street just west of North 2990th Road, Ottawa police said.

Brandon Mansour, 17, of Ottawa, was cited on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Holli O’Brien, 43, of Ottawa, was cited on a complaint of no insurance after their vehicles collided. O’Brien was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa, for minor injuries. A condition report was not immediately available.