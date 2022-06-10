Trevor Till 5K returns for second year to honor Seneca High School graduate

The second annual Trevor Till Memorial 5K Run/Walk will take stride at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Seneca High School.

The event was launched by Lisa Moore in 2021 in honor of her son, Trevor Till, who died by suicide in October 2020 at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Till was a 2020 graduate of Seneca High School. During his academic career, he was involved in multiple sports and activities. All proceeds from the 5K go toward the Trevor Till Foundation, which funds scholarships for students at Seneca High School and Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary School District, and toward donations to the activities and sports in which Till participated.

“We had a wonderful turnout last year of over 450 people running and walking,” Moore said in a news release. “My goal for this year is 1,000.”

The race starts and finishes at Seneca High School. The route follows streets, paths and parks Trevor ran along for cross country practice and concludes at the high school pole vault pit. Pre-registration is available online at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Seneca/TrevorTillMemorial5K. Pre-registration is open until noon Monday, Aug. 1, with a cost of $25. Limited race day registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at a cost of $30.

Packet pickup will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the high school. For information, email info@trevortillfoundation.org or call 815-666-2757.

“This 5K is to honor all those angels above that are gone too soon,” states a news release about the race. “We want to keep Trevor forever in our hearts.”