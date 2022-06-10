La Salle man strikes deputy’s vehicle near Somonauk after fleeing police

A 43-year-old La Salle man faced several charges after he fled from La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning, striking a patrol vehicle and causing minor damage to it.
The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Reynolds was arrested on complaints of DUI, violation of conditions of bond, domestic battery, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving while license suspended at 3:09 a.m. Thursday at 4668 E. 2351st Road near Lake Holiday, Somonauk.
Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an On Star alert “of a female screaming in the background” and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at U.S. 52 and East 18th Road. The vehicle, however, fled from the deputies and eventually came to a stop at 4752 E. 2750th Road after striking a La Salle County patrol vehicle causing minor damage, police said.