Interstate 80 semi fire near Ottawa results in no injuries

All occupants of a semi tractor trailer fire Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Ottawa were able to escape their vehicle without injury.

A semi tractor trailer was fully engulfed in flames when Marseilles firefighters reported to the scene at about 4:10 p.m., according to the Marseilles Fire Department. Both directions of traffic were snarled Tuesday by the crash near mile marker 94, near the Route 71 exit to Ottawa.

The Marseilles Fire Department arrived with a heavy rescue truck and two tenders hauling 6,000 gallons of water. Wallace and Seneca firefighters were requested for assistance and the fire was under control in less than 30 minutes. A total of 17 firefighters assisted in putting out the fire with no injuries.

The cause of the fire was investigated by fire investigators from the Marseilles Fire Protection District and determined to be accidental from a direct impact of the semi striking another and then catching fire because of the heavy damage.

Ottawa Central Dispatch, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, Illinois State Police District 17 of La Salle, Illinois Department of Transportation, Snowdance Towing and Recovery and Senica Interstate Towing each assisted in the response.