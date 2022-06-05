Streator community remembers Jimmie Lansford

Former Streator City Manager Scot Wrighton said former Mayor Jimmie Lansford changed the trajectory of Streator for the good.

“He made it a better place,” Wrighton said.

Wrighton was one of seven speakers Saturday to share stories of Lansford during a public memorial service at Plumb Pavilion in City Park that drew about 125 to 150 people. Speakers focused on family, faith, education, military service and government, each considered an important aspect of Lansford’s life.

Former Streator City Manager Scot Wrighton talked about Jimmie Lansford's accomplishments as mayor Saturday, June 4, 2022, during Lansford's memorial at Plumb Pavilion in City Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Lansford died Jan. 15 at the age of 82, shortly after resigning as Streator’s mayor Dec. 31. He served as the city’s mayor for 11 years and as a city council member prior.

Because of pandemic precautions, community members didn’t have an opportunity to share their memories of Lansford at a public event, until Saturday.

Wrighton listed an example of projects Lansford had hand in, including the renovation of City Hall, the expansion of Vactor Manufacturing, which is the city’s largest employer, the improvements downtown and Wrighton said there were numerous more examples.

“He had vision,” Wrighton said. “He could see what others couldn’t see. He would make a decision now that will help Streator in its future.”

Wrighton added Lansford stood up for what was right. He said, though Lansford had served on the hospital board for HSHS, which operated St. Mary’s prior to its closure, he encouraged OSF HealthCare to improve its initial plans when it succeeded HSHS to include an emergency room and to utilize its existing building.

Lansford’s time as a city council member and mayor were one aspect of his life, but family was first and foremost, each speaker said.

David Lansford speaks about his father Jimmie at a public memorial for the former Streator mayor Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Plumb Pavilion in Streator's City Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

His son, David, said his father attended Notre Dame University for his master’s degree, but he always commuted home to make sure he could spend time with his family. David said his father also arranged time for him to visit in one of the college dorms, building a shared love for Notre Dame between the two of them.

Saturday’s memorial service concluded with the “Victory March,” Notre Dame’s fight song.

Jack Dzuris, retired director of the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce and friend of Jimmie Lansford, speaks at the former mayor's memorial Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Plumb Pavilion in City Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Jack Dzuris, retired executive director of the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce and friend of Lansford, opened Saturday’s memorial by reminding those in attendance to take life slower and hear the music before it’s over, noting Lansford did so by putting family moments first.

Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran shares memories of Jimmie Lansford at a memorial Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Plumb Pavilion in Streator's City Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Jerry Corcoran, president of Illinois Valley Community College, said Lansford obtained 85 college credit hours from the Oglesby community college and continued to support it. Lansford provided the 2016 commencement address and was elected into the IVCC Hall of Fame.

Prior to his professional career of more than 40 years in health care administration and banking, Lansford served in the US Marine Corps and Army, including time as a medic in Viet Nam. He never stopped serving, his friend Doug Patterson said, because Lansford joined the VFW, American Legion and AmVets.

The Rev. Caleb Suydam, of Park Presbyterian Church, cited the benediction and shared a story about Lansford and his wife Gigi giving them a tour of Streator, with Jimmie providing historical footnotes and enthusiasm.

Lansford’s grandchildren led the “Pledge of Allegiance” and a color guard as presented.

The memorial served as a reminder Lansford was more than a mayor, he was a father, grandfather, friend, veteran and public servant.

The Rev. Caleb Suydam, of Park Presbyterian Church, led prayers Saturday, June 4, 2022, during a public memorial for Jimmie Lansford at Plumb Pavilion in Streator's City Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)



































