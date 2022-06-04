Heritage Park in Streator fills up for Jammin’ at the Clock

Jammin’ at the Clock in Streator started its 2022 season with a sizable crowd Friday at Heritage Park in downtown Streator.

People in their lawn chairs filled Heritage Park and some sat across Main Street to watch the band perform on Monroe Street, which was closed for Friday’s event.

Jammin’ at the Clock is an annual summer concert series in Streator. Free shows are from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday.

Jammin at the Clock kicked off its 2022 season Friday, June, 3, 2022, at Heritage Park in Streator with a Margaritaville theme to welcome Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band, which plays several Jimmy Buffett cover songs. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Summer schedule

June 10: Grace Community Church Worship Group

June 17: Midwest Express

June 24: Shindig

July 1: Eddie Korosa & His Boys from Illinois (polka)

July 8: Smith Brothers

July 15: Quentin “Q” Flagg

July 22: Nutzy Mac

July 29: Turas (Irish music)

Aug. 5: Kickin’ & Pickin’

Aug. 12: Chicago Blues Angels

Aug. 19: River Road Trio

Aug. 26: Cadillac Groove