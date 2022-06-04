Heritage Park in Streator fills up for Jammin’ at the Clock

Jammin’ at the Clock in Streator started its 2022 season with a sizable crowd Friday at Heritage Park in downtown Streator.
People in their lawn chairs filled Heritage Park and some sat across Main Street to watch the band perform on Monroe Street, which was closed for Friday’s event.
Jammin’ at the Clock is an annual summer concert series in Streator. Free shows are from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday.
Summer schedule
June 10: Grace Community Church Worship Group
June 17: Midwest Express
June 24: Shindig
July 1: Eddie Korosa & His Boys from Illinois (polka)
July 8: Smith Brothers
July 15: Quentin “Q” Flagg
July 22: Nutzy Mac
July 29: Turas (Irish music)
Aug. 5: Kickin’ & Pickin’
Aug. 12: Chicago Blues Angels
Aug. 19: River Road Trio
Aug. 26: Cadillac Groove