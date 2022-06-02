Celebration of life planned for late Streator Mayor Jimmie Lansford

Streator residents will have an opportunity Saturday to share their memories of late Streator Mayor Jimmie Lansford.

A celebration of life is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Plumb Pavilion in City Park. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

Lansford’s family said private services were conducted for him after his death in respect to COVID-19 concerns.

The former mayor was a music lover with eclectic taste; a playlist of his favorites songs will be played prior to the service.

His grandchildren will lead the “Pledge of Allegiance” after the color guard posts the colors. Sharing chapters of Lansford’s life will be Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran, fellow veteran Doug Patterson, Sr. and former Streator City Manager Scot Wrighton.

The service will conclude with Notre Dame’s “Victory March,” celebrating Lansford alma mater. The public is invited and encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Lansford resigned as mayor Dec. 31. He had served as mayor since 2010 when he was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the death of Ray Schmitt. He was elected three times as mayor, and he was twice elected to the City Council before being appointed mayor. Lansford served for more than 40 years in health care administration and banking prior to his time in city government.