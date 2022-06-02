2 juveniles arrested after Streator armed robbery report

Two boys were arrested Tuesday following a report of an armed robbery by a firearm in Streator.

Streator police responded at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of East First Street. The incident still is under investigation, according to police.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office identified the suspects as a 16-year-old man and a 17-year-old man, both of Streator, and said both will next appear June 28. Additional details were not available at this stage of the investigation.

Armed robbery is a Class X felony. An adult would face 6-30 years in prison with no possibility of probation; but juveniles face a more diverse set of sentencing options.