Reddick Library in Ottawa hosts events week of May 30

The following events also are scheduled the week of May 23 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

Monday, May 30: Library closed for Memorial Day.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 1: Spy Training Camp, kindergarten through second grade. Train to become a top-secret spy! Choose your super secret code name and see if you have what it takes to become a top-notch spy.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4: The Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.