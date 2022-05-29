May 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Reddick Library in Ottawa hosts events week of May 30

By Shaw Local News Network
The following events also are scheduled the week of May 23 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

Monday, May 30: Library closed for Memorial Day.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 1: Spy Training Camp, kindergarten through second grade. Train to become a top-secret spy! Choose your super secret code name and see if you have what it takes to become a top-notch spy.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4: The Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.