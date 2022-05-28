May 28, 2022
Park Fest in Streator kicked off Friday

Festival continues Saturday, Sunday with carnival, live music, vendors in City Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Kendall Cox and Adyn Hollenbeck scream with excitement Friday, May 27, 2022, while riding the Dragon Wagon during Park Fest in Streator.

Park Fest kicked off Friday in Streator with a carnival and craft vendors at City Park.

The three-day festival continues Saturday and Sunday, including live entertainment on the Plumb Pavilion stage.

Saturday, May 28

9 to 11 a.m.: Spongebob’s Bubble Bash, blow bubbles on the stage with Spongebob and Patrick.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Carnival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Craft vendors

11 a.m. to noon: Sidewalk art. Leave your mark on the stage with colorful chalk.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Dance party. Dance to some classics on stage.

Noon: Kids parade. Parade kicks off from the center of the stage. It will travel through vendor show. Decoratee a bike, stroller, wagon or even yourself to take part.

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Magic Mark.

2 p.m.: Dancecenter. Streator’s finest dancers put on a show.

5:30 to 9 p.m.: Minus 55. Live music.

Sunday, May 28

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Carnival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Craft vendors.

11 a.m. to noon: Story time with Streator Public Library.

2 to 5 p.m.: Mary and the Troublemakers. Live music.