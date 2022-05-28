Park Fest in Streator kicked off Friday

Park Fest kicked off Friday in Streator with a carnival and craft vendors at City Park.
The three-day festival continues Saturday and Sunday, including live entertainment on the Plumb Pavilion stage.
Saturday, May 28
9 to 11 a.m.: Spongebob’s Bubble Bash, blow bubbles on the stage with Spongebob and Patrick.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Carnival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Craft vendors
11 a.m. to noon: Sidewalk art. Leave your mark on the stage with colorful chalk.
Noon to 1 p.m.: Dance party. Dance to some classics on stage.
Noon: Kids parade. Parade kicks off from the center of the stage. It will travel through vendor show. Decoratee a bike, stroller, wagon or even yourself to take part.
1 to 1:30 p.m.: Magic Mark.
2 p.m.: Dancecenter. Streator’s finest dancers put on a show.
5:30 to 9 p.m.: Minus 55. Live music.
Sunday, May 28
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Carnival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Craft vendors.
11 a.m. to noon: Story time with Streator Public Library.
2 to 5 p.m.: Mary and the Troublemakers. Live music.