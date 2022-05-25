Ottawa Elementary, YMCA team up to provide meals over summer

Ottawa Elementary school doesn’t stop caring for students when school lets out for the summer.

In collaboration with the Ottawa YMCA Summer Day Camp, the Ottawa Elementary food program will continue to offer consistent, nutritious meals during the summer months. Free breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided to all children attending the YMCA Summer Day Camp through a continuation of the USDA School Lunch Program.

Not only will all of the children attending the YMCA Summer Day Camp eat healthy meals Monday through Friday, but breakfast and lunch will be available every weekday to all area children ages 18 and younger. Meals will be served at the Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“An exciting piece of my job is connecting students who need extra support,” said Vicki McConnell, food service director for Ottawa Elementary Schools. “With food costs skyrocketing, we hope families will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to provide healthy meals for their families.

“Each meal consists of five components, and meets the USDA meal pattern, with main entrée being some of the student favorites. The menu will be posted weekly onsite and on Ottawa Elementary School’s Facebook page.”

The Ottawa YMCA Summer Day Camp provides opportunities for learning and fun to many children who would not otherwise be able to afford a camp experience

“We want children to be successful,” said Guylene Strange, Ottawa YMCA youth and family director. “Almost 200 children ages 5-14 years of age are registered for the program this year, and we are trying to ensure not only that they have a fun summer, but that they eat nutritious food and keep learning as well.”

The summer focus includes not only math, reading, art and swimming but also social-emotional learning, Strange said.

“Without all of the many YMCA partners we would not be able to serve the number of children we do,” Strange said. “We are blessed to have the support of the Ottawa community. As a non-profit we rely on donations and collaborations to enable us to continue to positively affect children’s lives. In 2021 we provided over $135,000 in membership and program scholarships”

To learn more about the YMCA, the Summer Meal Program and the YMCA Scholarship program contact the Y at 815-433-2395 or www.ottawaymca.org