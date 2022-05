Thirty-three Woodland High School students received diplomas Sunday during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 in the Warrior Dome.

Carsyn Stipp read the greeting during the ceremony, Benjamin Dumais and Brynna Beutke presented graduate addresses and Abigail Kimber offered the closing statement. Graduating seniors Elexis Struble and Keegan Boldt presented graduate names.

During the ceremony, graduates presented their parents with flowers.