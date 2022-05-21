Community comes together to help Streator mom during baby formula shortage

Tonya Erps drove around Streator earlier this week looking for her son’s formula to no avail.

Erps tried Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens with no luck. She turned to Facebook asking if anyone had Enfamil Gentlease for her son, noting she only had enough for one more bottle. Luckily, someone was able to help her.

“Thankfully, this community came together to help a mother in need,” she said.

Her son, Deion Reynolds who turns 1 year old next month, prefers Enfamil, but will drink a generic brand if necessary, Erps said.

Baby formula has recently been scarce on store shelves nationwide, but is expected to ease in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to increase baby formula manufacturing. Biden is requiring suppliers to direct ingredients to baby formula manufacturers before other companies who may have placed orders for those same goods. The FDA also is increasing baby formula imports from other countries.

The baby formula shelves on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at a Woodstock store. Because of a recall and supply chain problems, baby formula has become hard to find. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The shortage was caused by a combination of issues, including the closure of a key plant in Michigan, owned by Abbott Laboratories, because of a bacterial contamination investigation. The FDA recalled products from several brands of baby formula produced by Abbott, including some types of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare after four babies who were fed formula developed a bacterial infection. However, it’s unknown so far whether the bacteria came from the plant.

Earlier this week, Abbott reached an agreement with the FDA to reopen the plant under conditions subject to enforcement by a federal court. Abbott said it would take two weeks to reopen the facility, subject to FDA approval, and up to eight weeks for products to hit the shelves.

Supply chain issues associated with the pandemic also played a role.

Dr. Austin Martin, who practices family medicine at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, said while there is a shortage of specific types of formula locally, he hasn’t had a patient unable to find the formula they need.

“It’s been OK so far,” Martin said. “I’m worried it may get worse.”

Under normal circumstances, Martin said he tells people not to switch formula if the baby is tolerating it. If parents or guardians cannot find the usual formula, Martin advises to look for a similar formula, noting there is little difference between brand and generic formula.

“The biggest thing is not to switch to something that isn’t formula, so something like whole milk, 2 percent, goat’s milk,” he said. “I’m pretty nervous about people making their own formula as well. [Homemade formulas are] very prone to leading to nutritional deficiencies, lots of potential for contamination, bacterial infections, things like that.

“Formulas are made to meet the nutritional needs of a baby, because they do have needs that are different from babies over 1 year old, which is why it’s important not to switch from formula prior to one year.”

Babies who were born premature, have formula sensitivities, or have milk or protein allergies are unique situations that should be managed by a consultation with a doctor, Martin said.

For expectant mothers, Martin encourages breastfeeding.

“This would be an ideal time to think about breastfeeding,” he said. “I see a lot of moms from the beginning who don’t want to, which is fine, but [the formula shortage] would be even more of reason to consider it at least for a while, because that really is the best nutrition for the baby.”

State offers resources for low-income families

In Illinois, retailers are encouraged to set aside formula for poor families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program.

About half of babies born in Illinois participate in WIC in the first year of their lives. As of March, there were 43,568 infants active on the program.

The Illinois Department of Human Services also has trained caseworkers to assist families with formula questions by calling the IDHS Help Line at 1-800-843-6154. The line is designed for SNAP and WIC customers primarily, but is open to all residents of Illinois.

Since February, the IDHS WIC unit has been troubleshooting related customer concerns, but with this week’s statewide hotline expansion, IDHS hopes to help more families find the formula they need.

Illinois contracts with Mead Johnson, the Chicago-based manufacturer of Enfamil, to exclusively supply standard infant formulas for Illinois’ WIC customers. Mead Johnson has ramped up production of its two most-used products by over 10% in March and April, and 60% in May, as compared with pre-recall production.

IDHS is working with Mead Johnson, retail vendors statewide, and Catholic Charities to ensure families, especially those in the WIC program, can access formula.

Illinois offers direct support to WIC-eligible families through a network of 96 local agency providers. Providers include local health departments, community-based organizations, and hospitals.

Illinois has about 1,500 authorized retail vendors – including Walgreens, Jewel, Kroger, Meyer, Hy-Vee, and CVS – that accept WIC EBT cards.

The WIC Clinic in Ottawa can be reached at 815-433-3366. The centers in La Salle, Mendota and Streator are temporarily closed. For questions regarding the WIC program in Bureau County, call 815-879-0341, and call 815-872-2324 in Putnam County.

