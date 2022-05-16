Heritage Woods of Ottawa named among the best for assisted living by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Heritage Woods of Ottawa as being among the best in the nation for assisted living.

The assisted living community is located at 801 E. Etna Rd. in Ottawa, Illinois and features 84 private apartments for older adults who need personal assistance and support services to maintain their independence.

The U.S. News designation of 2022-23 Best in Assisted Living was awarded to the communities that earn the highest possible rating on consumer satisfaction surveys of residents and family member of residents. The surveys were administered between March 2021 and February 2022 and reflect the viewpoints of more than 200,000 residents and family members in thousands of senior living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide.

The community is managed by Gardant Management Solutions, Inc., which is based in Bourbonnais. More than 20 Gardant-managed communities were recognized by U.S. News with Best in Assisted Living and Best in Memory Care designations.

“We are honored that Heritage Woods of Ottawa was among the communities recognized by U.S News as being among the best in the nation,” said Rod Burkett, Gardant CEO, in a news release. “We are committed to our mission of enriching the lives of the residents we serve by providing them with the love, compassion and dignity they deserve in addition to the personal assistance and support services they need.”

Heritage Woods of Ottawa is certified to operate through the Illinois Supportive Living program and is designed serve adults 65 years of age and older of all incomes.

This year marked the U.S. News inaugural Best Senior Living ratings. Ratings were provided for independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities based on consumer satisfaction data collected from nearly 2,500 communities nationwide. For assisted living and memory care, factors that were evaluated by U.S. News included value and the quality of care, activities, management, staff, food, maintenance and housekeeping.

Heritage Woods of Ottawa was awarded a 2021 Bronze Quality Award from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living.

For more information call 815-431-1400 or go to www.hw-ottawa-slf.com