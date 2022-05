A drive-thru only pulled pork dinner is scheduled 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the University of Illinois Extension Office, 1689 North 31st Road, Ottawa.

Tickets are $13. The meal includes a large pork sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw and a cookie.

Proceeds will benefit the La Salle County 4-H Youth Development. The event is being sponsored by the La Salle County Friends of Extension and 4-H.

Any questions, call Gail at 815-257-6266.