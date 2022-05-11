Engle Lane opens season with ‘Crazy for You’

William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator will open the 2022 season with “Crazy For You.”

This laugh-a-minute, musical romp is scripted by Ken Ludwig and features the music of George and Ira Gershwin.

Directed by Alex Guerrero this talented cast of 17 performers will transport viewers back to 1930s New York City before quickly moving out west to Dead Rock, Nevada. It’s here the hero, tap dancing banker Bobby Child falls in love with the sleepy town’s sole female, tap dancing mail carrier Polly Baker. Although originally there to foreclose on the Baker family theatre, a smitten Bobby quickly becomes determined to save the venue with a clever (and zany) plan that eventually wins over not only Polly, but also the whole population of Dead Rock.

Kelly Lefler as Irene Roth, Alex Guerrero as Bobby Child and Emma Reel as Polly Baker rehearse a scene of "Crazy for You" at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator. (Photo provided by Engle Lane)

“Crazy For You” features an array of dance numbers and highlights numerous iconic songs from the Gershwin catalog, including “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” “Nice Work If You Can Get it,” “Slap That Bass,” and “Naughty Baby,” just to name a few.

“Crazy For You” won the 1992 Tony Award for best musical as well as the 1993 Olivier Award in London and the 1994 Dora Award in Toronto. The show is directed and choreographed by Alex Guerrero.

The cast includes Alex Guerrero, Emma Reel, Dan McKenzie, Nik Frig, PJ Fulkerson, Marlee Reel, Kelly Lefler, Mary Ann Neuman, Rick Lefler, Mark Fulkerson, Karen Leifheit, Ken Persky, AJ Botero, Victoria Campbell, Jennifer Olsen, Karen Austin and Robbie Lake.

Season tickets are available at englelane.org or by calling the box office at 815-672-3584. Individual tickets are available for this production. The show runs at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 17-20, at Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus Road, Streator. Doors open one hour before showtime. Go to englelane.org for more information.