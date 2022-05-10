May 10, 2022
Shaw Local
Streator free lunch program resumes dine-in option

Meal will feature baked potato bar

By Shaw Local News Network

Park Place in Streator (Tom Sistak)

For the first time in two years, Streator’s free lunch program will be offering a dine-in option.

The free lunch program sponsored by Deacons of Park Church and Hardscrabble Lions is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St. It is conducted on the second Saturday of every month.

The meal will be hosted by Hardscrabble Lions Club, featuring a baked potato bar with toppings, salad, dessert and beverages.

The meal is free and the public is welcome. The meal will be dine-in and carryout.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, contact Kathy 815-822-3750 for more details.