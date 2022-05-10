Streator free lunch program resumes dine-in option

For the first time in two years, Streator’s free lunch program will be offering a dine-in option.

The free lunch program sponsored by Deacons of Park Church and Hardscrabble Lions is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St. It is conducted on the second Saturday of every month.

The meal will be hosted by Hardscrabble Lions Club, featuring a baked potato bar with toppings, salad, dessert and beverages.

The meal is free and the public is welcome. The meal will be dine-in and carryout.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, contact Kathy 815-822-3750 for more details.