Broadway duo Young and Padgett to perform in Ottawa Concert Association show

Broadway stars Josh Young and Emily Padgett will perform a collection of Broadway favorites in Ottawa, during the Ottawa Concert Association’s program Sunday, May 15, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road.

The show will beginning at 7 p.m. will feature Broadway classics and contemporary favorites. Accompanied by piano, the husband and wife power couple will perform solos and duets ranging from “Phantom of the Opera” to “Oklahoma,” “West Side Story” to “Les Miserables,” and “Cats” to “Guys and Dolls.”

Young is a Tony nominated performer best known for portraying Judas in the revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He starred in “West Side Story” and “Les Miserables” on national tours. Padgett is an actress, singer and dancer, Broadway veteran, known for performances in “Side Show,” “Rock of Ages,” and originating the role of Lucy Grant in “Martin and Brickell’s Bright Star.” Together on stage the charismatic connection of this couple provides an intimate evening of Broadway.

Ticket information can be obtained by calling 815-228-6474.