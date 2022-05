Serena United Methodist Church, 2259 U.S. 52, is hosting a drive-thru pork chop and hot dog dinner 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

Tickets are $15 for a two pork chop dinner or $8 for a hot dog dinner. Dinners include baked beans, appleasauce and coleslaw. The food is catered by 5B.

Call Karen at 815-217-1037 with any questions.