Theresa Solon (left) and Bart Solon (middle) present the Lynne F. Solon Foundation's donation to Streator Unlimited. The donation included six chromebooks, a new stove, towels and razors for residents, art supplies as well as pots and pans. Streator Unlimited employee Kyle Russow (right) is a former scholarship recipient of the foundation. (Photo provided by Streator Unlimited)